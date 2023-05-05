They call it puppy love because who can resist those faces?

We have two Pets of the Week — and they're both three month old puppies.

Daphne and Shira even share the same birthday, although they are not from the same litter.

Daphne is a Sharpei mix. She is very smart and will melt your heart. She loves to have something to figure out and loves to play with toys. She is enjoying running around with her siblings and she also likes to be held by her humans. She is described as "goofy" and lovable. Daphne is doing great at potty training and crate training.

Shira is a terrier mix who wants to be everyone's best friend. She is very playful and loves her toys and other puppies too. She has a lot of puppy energy and has lots of love to give. She will roll over for a belly rub and will give you lots of kisses in return.

Both puppies are spayed, current on all vaccinations and chipped. They are each $300.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 1-4pm at Petsmart, 3191 East 3300 South.

You can learn more at hearts4paws.org.