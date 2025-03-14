They have big names for little guys, but what they lack in size, they make up for in personalities

Hercules — a big name for a tiny guy! Zeus is his "brother", also a small pup.

But what they lack in size, Hercules and Zeus make up for in personality.

Meet our Hearts4Paws Pets of the Week.

They are five-year-old chihuahuas who are all-around great companions and are friendly athletic, and playful.

They're neutered, chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

They're both about five years old. They'd love to be adopted together (and you'll get a deal if you do)... If you adopt one of them it's $350.

To learn more, please visit: hearts4paws.org.

