They have big names for little guys, but what they lack in size, they make up for in personalities

Let's Find Hercules and Zeus their Forever Home!
What these boys lack in size, they make up for in personality.
Hercules — a big name for a tiny guy! Zeus is his "brother", also a small pup.

But what they lack in size, Hercules and Zeus make up for in personality.

Meet our Hearts4Paws Pets of the Week.

They are five-year-old chihuahuas who are all-around great companions and are friendly athletic, and playful.

They're neutered, chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

They're both about five years old. They'd love to be adopted together (and you'll get a deal if you do)... If you adopt one of them it's $350.

To learn more, please visit: hearts4paws.org.

