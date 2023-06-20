Things you need to know before you get a newborn or young puppy

You know Lori Thompson as the "fun mom to 8 boys", but she's also a dog mom, and right now she is caring for 15 puppies.

Her mini sheepadoodle doggie gave birth to a huge litter, and Lori says it's almost as much work as caring for a human newborn.

She joined us with some care tips for anyone thinking of getting a puppy or whose dog is having puppies.

Lori says there are some essential things you need to do, like tipping them upside down for better blood flow and rubbing their paws to help stimulate their circulation and muscles.

As puppies get older and are walking good on their own, you need to get them out to play on the grass, patio or sidewalk to introduce them to different surfaces and adjust their body weight.

Lori is offering to sell the puppies for $1000 each, which is a big discount to our viewers.

Go to her Instagram if you're interested in learning more.

