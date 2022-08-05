Think of Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem as a "giant gift shop"

When you step inside the brand new Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem, Utah, expect your jaw to drop!

Caylie Barnett, with Painted Tree Boutiques, says you should think of it as a giant gift shop where you can find something for everyone you know, from yourself, to your kids, to your parents and grandparents, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.

Orem is home to the first Painted Tree Boutiques in Utah, and is open daily from 10am to 8pm in Orem at 86 East University Parkway.

The store is 45,000 feet filled with local vendors selling very upscale and unique items chosen by hand or made by hand.

You may meet the vendors in person, but the nice thing about Painted Tree Boutiques, is that they don't have to be there.

Painted Tree Boutiques takes care of everything for the vendors, they do labels with a bar code system that allows customers to pay for everything at the front of the store.

When you take a trip to Painted Tree, be sure to grab a shopping cart — you'll need one. And, wear comfy shoes because you'll do a lot of walking and shopping.

If you do get tired, there's a sitting area with complimentary ice water.

You'll feel good about every time you visit Painted Tree Boutiques, knowing that you're supporting local.

If you'd like more information on shopping or on becoming a vendor yourself, please visit PAINTEDTREE.COM.