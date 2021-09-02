Think of what your relationship would be like 2-3 weeks from now if your E.D. was gone

Wasatch Medical Center can help with the physical side of relationships for men who may be struggling with erectile dysfunction.

And when the physical side of the relationship is fixed, the emotional side will be so much better!

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician at Wasatch Medical, joined us to talk about their science-based treatment called Acoustic Wave Therapy.

Rinehart says this technology has been studied by 50 different outfits, including Cambridge University and the Journal of Sexual Medicine. He told us the studies were double-blind, and they found Acoustic Wave Therapy can regrow blood vessels in that part of the body, which is the root cause of E.D.

Each treatment is only about 10 minutes, and Rinehart says in two or three weeks, things could be back to normal in the bedroom.

