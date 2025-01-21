Thinking about going back to college? Why a SLCC alum says "just do it".

Salt Lake Community College has students of all kinds, not just the traditional straight-out-of-high-school student.

Scott Shubin is one of them. He attended a different college in the early 90s, but struggled to find out what he wanted to be when he grew up.

He attended college on and off for several years before he decided to enroll at SLCC.

Scott Says he took a metal sculpture class because he needed a humanities credit, and ended up loving it!

"Once I discovered welding, there was no turning back. I realized that I loved building things, and I've gotten the chance to help build some really cool stuff, like pressure vessels, cranes, and trains," he says.

After graduating from SLCC in 2006 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Welding, he continued on to Weber State University, where in 2013 he earned his bachelor's degree in welding engineering.

Scott now works at one of the largest manufacturing companies in Utah, Stadler Rail.

He has advice for anyone considering going back to school. "I would say to just do it and really consider SLCC, especially if you're a bit nervous about it. You will find an extremely supportive environment, and you'll get a fantastic education," he says.

There are also a lot of resources to help you. SLCC has financial aid and scholarships for every kind of student from nearly any background.

They also have tutoring services, childcare, online classes, hands-on learning opportunities and instructors who truly care about their students.

