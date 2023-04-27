Thinking of a long motorcycle trip? Consider reading this book first

Watch Now
"From The Seat Of My Pants"
Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 15:58:31-04

Ty Kiisel has spent countless hours and tens of thousands of miles in the saddle, so to speak.

He's toured all over the country on his motorcycle, and now has written a book about his experiences.

"This is the book I was looking for when I started touring fifteen years ago," says Kiisel.

The book details everything you need to know, everything you need to have, and what you need to do to get ready for your first or fiftieth motorcycle tour.

Kiisel also shares personal stories and experiences from his own rides, including the successes and challenges of exploring the country.

Kiisel hopes that after reading his book, you might just find yourself getting ready to set out on a motorcycle adventure yourself.

You can buy the book on Amazon or any major book store.

