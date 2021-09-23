This 13-year-old Utah girl launched a project to help people see good after a dark year

A few months ago 13-year-old Claire Booth from Eden, Utah, felt overwhelmed by the negativity in the world caused by the pandemic.

Both of her parents are Emergency Room Doctors, so Claire was deeply attuned to the loss and emotional devastation facing her community.

So, she decided to take action! Claire launched the Cotton Candy Project to help people see the good in the world.

The Cotton Candy Project website is a place where people can share their own volunteer efforts and stories of people helping the community through volunteer service.

Why the name? Claire explains that cotton candy is a staple in the Booth household and their neighbors enjoy it as well. One day while making cotton candy, the name for the website clicked, Claire said.

“I watched my mom make cotton candy and stuff and she and I realized that it is made from teeny tiny bits of sugar, and they are super little but when they are done it is a big fluff ball,” Claire said.

It proves how even the smallest thing, can become something amazing, she said.

Claire's mom Jodi says she's proud of Claire for what she is doing, and her actions are inspiring her siblings to do more acts of service as well.

Most of Claire’s submissions are from Utah, but she has also received some from around the country. She hopes people will continue to share and submit their stories to help remind people: there is a lot of good out there.

To share your act of service, or read what others are doing to spread kindness, please visit cottoncandyproject.com.

