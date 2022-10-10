This 15 year old can't get her driver's license, but she's a racing champ!

Roxali Kamper from Saratoga Springs, Utah is only 15 years old, but she has been racing since she was only seven.

She was the Utah State Champion in the Young Lions Class with INEX in both 2020 and 2021.

This year she has competed in 24 races across the country and has raced in Utah, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Idaho, Colorado, Oklahoma and Alaska.

Roxali got her start in go-karts, then moved to quarter midgets, spec Miata and now currently competes in U.S. Legend Cars with INEX.

She has extensive experience in both Road Course and Oval Racing.

In most races Roxali is competing against drivers who are much older, with as much as 30 years experience.

She is the daughter of a Venezuelan mother and is bilingual in English and Spanish. She drives every race with an American Flag on one side of her car, and Venezuelan flag on the other.

Roxali is not only a top racer, but she also has a heavy focus on education. She is currently a student at Utah County Academy of Science (UCAS) and should earn her Associate's Degree by the time she graduates high school, through their concurrent program with Utah Valley University (UVU).

She wants to become a pilot and has even taken her first flight lesson and is heavily considering applying for the United States Air Force Academy.

You can follow her @KamperRacing on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.