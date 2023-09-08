This a cappella concert has a message of kindness, inclusiveness and togetherness

Stand4kind believes every student deserves to feel like they belong and have a connection.

Founded in 2013, they are a Utah non-profit dedicated to supporting the mental health of teenagers.

Through teaching empathy, self-esteem, emotional wellness, and kindness, Stand4kind helps schools reduce suicide and bullying.

They are teaming up with Amplify Benefits Concerts, an organization that brings communities together through music, for two nights of a cappella mastery.

ACA-CON will bring a message of kindness, inclusiveness and togetherness to the audience.

The event will be held September 15 and 16, 2023 at the Syracuse Amphitheater.

If you use the code FRIEND when you get tickets here you'll get $3 off.

You can find more information at aca-con.com.