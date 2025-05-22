This a twist on the traditional chips & salsa appetizer

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie joined us with a twist on the traditional chips and salsa appetizer: Strawberry Salsa & Baked Cinnamon Chips.
Ingredients
4 cups chunked fresh strawberries
1/2 red onion, quartered
1/2 cup cilantro leaves
1 jalapeno, de-seeded and rough chopped
2 tablespoons lime juice (approx 1 large)
2 tablespoon agave or sugar
1 teaspoon sea salt, adjust according to taste
Baked Cinnamon Sugar Chips:
2 -10 inch flour tortillas cut into 8 triangles each
4 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Instructions
Strawberry Salsa:
Add red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, agave, 1/4 cup strawberries, and sea salt to NutriBullet and pulse 1 minute or until bite size pieces.
Place strawberries in large mixing bowl, add NutriBullet ingredients; toss to combine.
Allow to sit 15-20 minutes for flavors to meld.
Baked Cinnamon Sugar Chips:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine sugar and cinnamon in small mixing bowl.
Arrange sliced tortilla triangles on baking sheet, spray tops with coconut oil cooking spray, sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar mixture.
Bake 10-12 minutes or until crisp and lightly browned.
Place salsa in serving bowl and serve with baked chips!
Enjoy your Strawberry Salsa & Baked Cinnamon Chips Recipe!
You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.