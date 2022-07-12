This adventure for kids doesn't require a plane ticket or sunscreen

Looking for a fun adventure for children this summer that doesn't require a plane ticket or sunscreen?

That adventure is waiting for you at the Salt Lake City Library.

The Nature Center's Oceans of Possibilities exhibit, which is designed for kids ages 12 and under, runs through August 12, 2022.

The exhibit will take children from Utah's Great Salt Lake to Australia and even China to learn about the world's oceans and its creatures.

The exhibit will hang in the foyer just outside the Children's Department in the Main City Library located at 210 East 400 South in Salt Lake City. You can explore during the following hours.

• Monday – Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Sunday from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

You can learn more at events.slcpl.org/supersummer.