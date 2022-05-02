Watch
This Albion workout wear is so comfy you won't just wear it to the gym

Albion at City Creek Center has comfy workout clothes and the cutest swimsuits ever.
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 16:08:28-04

Albion in City Creek Center wants to make you feel your best.

Albion is a local, family-owned company founded in Utah and is named after the Albion Basin at the top of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

They use only the best USA made fabrics and every piece is individually checked for quality.

Whitney Neff with Albion says they'll help you find just the right fit in swimsuit, a top or bottoms.

The clothes and swimsuits are on trend and so comfy you won't just want to wear them to the gym or pool — you'll find yourself wearing them everywhere (and they're cute enough to do just that).

