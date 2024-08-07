This app connects families who need childcare with moms in their neighborhood

June Care is a childcare app that connects families who need child care with moms in their neighborhood who can care for their kids.

It stands for Joining Up Neighbors Everywhere.

The app launched three years ago in California, and is now available in Salt Lake City.

77 percent of Utah residents live in a child care desert, which means there are more than three times as many children as licensed care slots.

June Care is working to solve that. The app allows families to schedule and book child care in minutes.

It can be used for a daycare alternative, part-time childcare, after hours care or occasional babysitters.

They say all June Care providers are fully-vetted using a best-in-class screening process which includes checking references and running background checks before they can be booked.

June Care also allows stay-at-home moms an opportunity to earn an income while they're home with their kids. Plus, kids can meet new playdates!

You can learn more at junecare.co.