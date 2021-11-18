This appetizer is a great way to keep the family happy while waiting for the turkey to cook.

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie says this appetizer recipe will keep your family happy while they wait for that Thanksgiving turkey to cook.

Prosciutto Wrapped Apple Triangles

Ingredients

3 large Simple Truth Organic Honeycrisp Apples, de-seeded and cut into 8 sections

1 (8 ounce) Kroger Crescent Dinner Rolls, cut in half

1 (3 ounce) Private Selection Prosciutto, cut in half lengthwise

2 (9 ounce) Private Selection Gourmet Aged Sharp Cheddar

3/4 cup Simple Truth Walnuts, rough chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Place halved Kroger Crescent Rolls on baking sheet, cook 12 minutes or until lightly golden browned, remove to cooling rack.

Once cooled place into air tight container until serving.

To serve: carefully spread a tablespoon of Private Selection Gourmet Aged Sharp Cheddar on each triangle, wrap and twist prosciutto around apple slice, place on prepared triangle, and add a sprinkle of walnuts to garnish.

Serve and Enjoy!

Ruthie also talked about tips and tricks for selecting party beverages.

She says it's good to have a selection of red and white wines, non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, sparkling water with lemon or limes, and a festive mixed beverage as an option too.

If younger children are going to be a part of the event then sure to have juice or soda and non-breakable glasses on hand.

Ruthie says a garnish bar adds a fun twist: sprigs of rosemary, mint leaves, cinnamon sticks, fresh orange peel twists, cinnamon sticks, lemon & lime wedges.

She also suggests to have some permanent markers handy for everyone to mark their glasses, and after the party the marker washes right off with hot soap and water.

Get more recipes and chef tips at cookingwithruthie.com.