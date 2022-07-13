This art is all made from reclaimed wood so every piece is one-of-a-kind

Chris Stokes is the artist behind Basically Barnwood.

He creates beautiful pieces by hand from reclaimed wood so each one is one-of-a-kind.

Chris says he makes everything from pictures to furniture like tables and home decor like shelves and trim and can even add lighting if desired.

So far he's made more than 50 pictures of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temples in addition to other works of historical and religious events.

