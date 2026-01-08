This art show recontextualizes the seriousness of the traditional awards culture

When a local Salt Lake City shop that sold trophies closed, a local artist's imagination was sparked.

Bianca Velasquez says, "Walking through shelves stacked with shiny figures, bases, and columns that had been gathering dust for years made me think about what we value when we give or receive a trophy."

She salvaged a vast collection of unused trophy parts and created her own unique artwork with them.

On the surface, a trophy feels like proof of success, but Bianca says as she was surrounded by so many of them it became clear to her that the real worth isn't in the trophy itself, but in the time, effort and passion someone puts into what they love.

By giving them new forms and new stories, You're The Best! celebrates small victories, creativity, and the joy of making—whether or not a prize is ever involved.

You can see You're The Best! at the Southern Utah Museum of Art from January 17-March 7, 2026.

For more information click here.