This bakery is all about cookies that are gluten-free and high in protein

Good Hope Bakery
These treats are all gluten-free.
Good Hope Bakery is a dedicated gluten-free bakery that ships cookies to customers in Utah and across the country.

If you're in the state, shipping is next-day!

Owners Cole and Megann Gunderson say they use certified gluten-free oat flour, which is higher in protein and micronutrients than traditional flour.

The cookies average about 6 grams of protein each.

Good Hope Bakery also supplies bakeries, coffee shops, soda shops and restaurants throughout the state with their gluten-free cookies.

They say cross contamination is always a big issue, that's why their entire facility is gluten-free.

You can learn more and place an order at goodhopebakery.com.

