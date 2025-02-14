This beautiful townhome allows you to have a low-maintenance lifestyle

Realtor Briana Allred joined us with a townhome just barely on the market.

It's in a prime location in South Jordan, just five minutes from the Jordan River Temple and within 10 minutes of Jordan Landing, Jordan Commons and The District!

The townhome is beautiful and spacious and even has a fully finished basement, a fenced backyard that overlooks the South Jordan Canal Trail and a covered deck.

The home is move-in ready with a main-level primary bedroom and laundry.

It's located in a gated community with an indoor pool, hot tub, clubhouse and workout room.

The HOA maintains landscaping, including the backyard and does snow removal too.

You can see it at an open house on Sunday, February 16, 2025 from 4pm-6pm at

9531 South Peaceful View Way in South Jordan.

You can learn more by calling Realtor Briana Allred at 801-634-7508, by visiting her website brianaallred.equityrealestateusa.com and by following her on Instagram @utahrealestate_briana.allred.