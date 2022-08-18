This beautifully illustrated book is like an extended sympathy card

Everyone experiences loss differently and grieves in their own way, but author Jason F. Wright, has learned from his own life, and from counseling others, that there are key principles to regaining your footing and finding tranquility after a devastating loss.

His new book titled "Until You Find Strength", will help remind those who are grieving that they are never alone in their pain and heartache.

The beautifully illustrated book is like an extended sympathy card. Long after funeral services and flowers, it can be a more permanent and personal reminder that even in a difficult season of quiet, there are people who want to be supportive and are ready to comfort with just their presence and understanding in what the author calls the "new normal" as routines resumes.

Wright is having two book signings in Utah: Friday, August 19 from 6-8pm at Deseret Book in Cottonwood Heights and on Saturday, August 20 from 11am-1pm at Deseret Book in St. George.

You can find more information at shadowmountain.com/eventhedogknows.