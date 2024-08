The author of "Habits of the Peacemaker", is one of the leading academics in the United States on the First Amendment.

Steven Collis has publised three books related to peacemaking. His fourth, Habits of a Peacemaker, helps readers learn ten habits for turning potentially toxic conversations into positive dialogues.

He joined us in studio with why he wrote a book on civil discourse in today's polarized climate.

You can find his book here.