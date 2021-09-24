This brand new whiskey is making it's debut, and it pairs perfectly with tri tip

Sugar House Distillery is releasing its #2 Barrel Master Series Straight Rye Whiskey on September 24.

This whiskey has been in the barrel for three years and 10 months.

Francis Fecteau from Sugar House Distillery says when you sniff it you'll pick up the aroma of "old leather books while sitting in a cafe having an espresso with a hint of chocolate and cherry".

Julius Vasquez with Whiskey Grilling Time considers himself a connoisseur of fine whiskeys and loves to pair them with different cuts of beef.

In this case, he says the new Rye Whiskey goes well with tri tip.

And, he shared a recipe using it:

Please & Thank you Cocktail Recipe

Casket Strengthen Bourbon or Rye: 2 shots

Cinnamon Simple Syrup: 1 shot

Balsamic Vinegar Reduction: 1 teaspoon

Basil: I teaspoon

Ginger Beer: 8 oz

Large Rock

You can find more information by going to sugarhousedistillery.net and following @whiskeygrillingtime on Facebook.

