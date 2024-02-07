Watch Now
The Place

Actions

This Broadway actress and movie star says speaking up is your superpower

Renée Marino is a Broadway actress, the star of Clint Eastwood's "Jersey Boys", as well as leading connection expert and international speaker in the U.S.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 15:48:31-05

Renée Marino is a Broadway actress, the star of Clint Eastwood's "Jersey Boys", as well as leading connection expert and international speaker in the U.S.

Renée joined Jenny Hardman to discuss the power of connection and why speaking up is your superpower.

Renée’s best-selling book,Becoming a Master Communicator: Balancing New School Technology with Ol’ School Simplicitychampions the power of genuine interactions in a world increasingly reliant on digital communication.

Her SIMPLE 7-Step C.O.N.N.E.C.T METHOD offers fresh, actionable insights for thriving in a digitally-dominated era.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere