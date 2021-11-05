Watch
The Place

Actions

This charming West Jordan home is close to shopping, schools and has easy access to highways

items.[0].videoTitle
The featured home in this week's Real Estate Rundown is in West Jordan, close to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 16:27:21-04

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, we learned about a home new to the market in West Jordan.

It's listed at $430,000.

The home at 3837 West Scranton and has a huge hard and a fence for kids and pets. The yard is a perfect size for entertaining in the summer and has mature trees.

There are 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage and 1738 SqFt.

The neighborhood is close to Jordan Landing with restaurants, a movie theater and there's a trampoline park nearby too.

It also has easy access to Bangerter Highway and is near Fox Hills Elementary, Kearns Middle School, and Kearns High School.

You can contact Jennifer Langford at 801.928.8120, by emailing Jennifer@uvorealestate.com or by visiting Utahforsalehomes.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere