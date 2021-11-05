This charming West Jordan home is close to shopping, schools and has easy access to highways

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, we learned about a home new to the market in West Jordan.

It's listed at $430,000.

The home at 3837 West Scranton and has a huge hard and a fence for kids and pets. The yard is a perfect size for entertaining in the summer and has mature trees.

There are 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage and 1738 SqFt.

The neighborhood is close to Jordan Landing with restaurants, a movie theater and there's a trampoline park nearby too.

It also has easy access to Bangerter Highway and is near Fox Hills Elementary, Kearns Middle School, and Kearns High School.

You can contact Jennifer Langford at 801.928.8120, by emailing Jennifer@uvorealestate.com or by visiting Utahforsalehomes.com