This club for kids will keep them off screens this summer

Summer break is coming and if you don't want your kids to spend all their time on screens — here's an alternative.

Whitney Dodge and McKay Opeifa joined us to talk about the Junior Mountaineers Club.

Their kids' club is run through the mail, it is nature based, play based and reading based.

Children ages 7-12 will get a workbook mailed to them, and then they can figure out what they want to do and earn merit badges on their own.

They mail club headquarters on their own to get their limited edition summer patches.

The workbook has hundreds of activities in 10 different categories including Arts & Crafts, Health & Fitness, Kitchen, and Beauty.

The workbook is easy for a child to navigate on their own. By the end of the summer they can earn three different patches.

If you sign up before the end of April, you will get early bird pricing.

For more information please visit juniormountaineersclub.com and follow them on Instagram @juniormountaineersclub.

