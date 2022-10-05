This company is revolutionizing fundraising with high school teams

Anython is an activity-based online fundraising program. It is revolutionizing the fundraising process for high school teams and helps them raise more money than they could with a product sale or doing their own fundraising event.

With Anython events, the sponsor pledges to right to the website, the sponsor isn't buying anything so the team receives a higher cut of the money raised.

Each participant has a private, secure webpage and it's Peer to Peer fundraising so it is allowed in school districts.

The participates share the pre-written messages with their network and contacts by email, Facebook, Twitter and text messages. They also have a shareable link they can share on their Instagram page.

Anyone can give from anywhere in the world.

Teams do all sorts of events to raise money. If it's a football team, they might do a Lift-a-Thon. A basketball team may do a Free-Throw-a-Thon. Swim tea, Swim-a-Thon, and on and on.

You can learn more at anython.com.