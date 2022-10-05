Watch Now
This company is revolutionizing fundraising with high school teams

How Anython helps you fundraise
Remember the 'old days" of selling candy or coupon books? Anython is revolutionizing that process.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 15:48:07-04

Anython is an activity-based online fundraising program. It is revolutionizing the fundraising process for high school teams and helps them raise more money than they could with a product sale or doing their own fundraising event.

With Anython events, the sponsor pledges to right to the website, the sponsor isn't buying anything so the team receives a higher cut of the money raised.

Each participant has a private, secure webpage and it's Peer to Peer fundraising so it is allowed in school districts.

The participates share the pre-written messages with their network and contacts by email, Facebook, Twitter and text messages. They also have a shareable link they can share on their Instagram page.

Anyone can give from anywhere in the world.

Teams do all sorts of events to raise money. If it's a football team, they might do a Lift-a-Thon. A basketball team may do a Free-Throw-a-Thon. Swim tea, Swim-a-Thon, and on and on.

You can learn more at anython.com.

