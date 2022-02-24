This could be your home with all the luxuries of a high-end hotel

Black Rock Luxury Condos are now selling!

Since gong on the market just over one year ago, 100 units have sold. But, there are still five available.

Think of this as having your own home, with all the luxuries of a high-end hotel.

The condos come fully furnished and that not only includes furniture, but appliances, housewares and more.

There are 15 units that people live in full time!

The others are for vacation getaways for owners and their guests.

Owners and their guests have exclusive access to the Owners' Lounge, which includes an entertainment room with games and a year-round heated pool and hot tubs, fitness rooms, sauna, steam room and towel service.

The property has spectacular views of the Jordanelle Reservoir and Deer Valley.

Plus, the Black Rock Mountain Resort has incredible food at Overlook Restaurant and nightlife at On The Rocks bar.

To find more information, please visit: blackrockluxurycondos.com.