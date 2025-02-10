This could be your last Valentine's Day SINGLE

Kristin Sokol is a dating coach who focuses on singles over the age of 35 understand how to get a healthy relationship off the ground.

She says if you're looking for a relationship, this really can be your last Valentine's Day SINGLE, and she suggests to micro-correct your dating efforts.

Kristin says, "We're usually not that far from what we need to be doing to find more dating success. It's the small things you're doing that help us make real progress in our dating life."

Here's her advice: Watch for special events, such as the Singles 5K happening in April, which you can register for now.

In addition, Kristin says schedule something social, outside your circles, weekly.

Create a micro task list to accomplish while you're there.

Swap true crime podcasts for dating inspiration audio books or podcasts.

Have more conversations with happily married friends instead of bitter singles who are also frustrated.

Reach out to Kristin through her website and she'll send you a list of her favorite dating resources like influencers, books and podcasts.

Do a photo shoot to get the specific photos you need to improve your profile.

Make your question prompts much more detailed and conversation sparking.

You can find more on KristinSokol.com and be sure to follow her on Instagram and Facebook for more dating tips.

