This couple is proving you can bond over good maple syrup and an invitation

When Nathan and Lacy Byrd first moved to Utah about two years ago they only knew two people.

With the desire to increase their local network and friendships, they made an event based around their favorite family farm maple syrup recipe and an invitation to a select few local business leaders.

This was the origin of the Breakfast Palooza.

Now it's grown from about 30 attendees, to about 250 local business leaders.

Breakfast Palooza is happening on Friday, April 26, 2024 at The Garden Place, at This is the Place Heritage Park.

In addition to breakfast and a workshop, they have brought in Nashville Recording Artist Ridge Banks to perform.

All proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah.

On April 27, 2024, there will be a bowling fundraiser, also for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Click here to learn more about that.

To learn more visit breakfastpalooza.com.