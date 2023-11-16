Watch Now
This couple stepped away from their corporate jobs for a life of travel on the road

This couple gave up their corporate jobs for lives on the road.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Three years ago Allison and Nicholas Bracken decided to step away from the corporate lifestyle for a life on the road.

They say, "The plan was to not have a plan."

They sold all of their possessions and bought an old bus, which they've fixed up and created their dream home on wheels.

Together with their two dogs, Allison and Nicholas have traveled from the beaches of Mexico, throughout the United States and to the cold winter in Canada.

They are currently traveling across the West and Utah, and joined us for a quick tour of their bus "Ophelia", which cost them $45,000 to redo.

They say they have all the comforts of home, and don't plan on giving up their traveling lifestyle anytime soon.

You can check out their journeys on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube @rollingwithophelia.

