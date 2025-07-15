Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This cozy travel trailer is perfect for weekend trips

(The Place Advertiser) - This cozy travel trailer is perfect for weekend trips.
Don't you just love getting away from it all on the weekends? Morgan Saxton found the perfect way to get away at Parris RV!

The new 2025 Forest River RV Rockwood Mini Lite 2214S is a versatile and cozy travel trailer that's perfect for weekend trips to the lake.

Brett Parris says once you unload your water toys from the pass-thru storage, you can put out the 15 foot power awning and make lunch on the exterior griddle.

Or, use the three-burner cooktop or microwave oven inside the kitchen if you prefer!

There's also a fridge to keep food fresh and a U-shaped dinette slide to enjoy your meal.

After a fun day of play, relax on the queen bed, in a private space while your guests sleep in the pull-out-sofa.

You can see more at ParrisRV.com.

