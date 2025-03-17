This craft is fun to do for St. Patrick's Day and will last all year long!

Craft Club partners with local businesses around Salt Lake to host pop-up craft nights to give people a place to meet new friends and connect wold ones, while doing crafts.

Craft Club founder Janelle Widtfeldt, and Chandler Holman, Head of Events for Craft Club, joined us in studio with a craft you can do for St. Patrick's Day and beyond!

Painting Taper Candlesticks

Materials Needed:

Plain taper candles (white or colored)

Acrylic paint (assorted colors)

Paintbrushes (fine-tip for details, wider brushes for larger areas)

Small dish or palette for mixing paint

Water cup for rinsing brushes

Paper towels or cloth for drying brushes

Painter's tape (optional, for creating clean lines)

Toothpicks or skewers (optional, for creating dots and fine details)

Step-by-Step Directions:

1. Set Up Your Workstation

o Lay down wax or parchment paper to protect your work surface.

o Pour small amounts of acrylic paint onto a palette or dish.

o Have a cup of water and paper towels ready for rinsing and drying brushes.

2. Prepare the Candles

o Wipe down the candles with a dry cloth to remove dust or residue.

o If you want crisp lines or sections, use painter's tape to create defined areas for painting.

3. Add Your Design

o Use fine-tip brushes to paint designs like flowers, abstract patterns, stripes, or dots.

o For a polka-dot effect, dip a toothpick or skewer into paint and gently dab onto the candle.

o Experiment with different color combinations and patterns.

4. Let It Dry

o Allow the paint to dry completely before handling the candles.

5. Display and Enjoy!

o Place your beautifully painted candles in holders and enjoy them as decor or gifts.

o Avoid placing candles near open flames until you're sure the paint is fully set and safe.

Craft Club's Pro Tips:

For a trendy look, try pastel colors, gold accents, or abstract squiggles.

Match your taper candles with seasonal themes for a festive touch.

Follow them at @craftclubslc on Instagram to get notified of all of their events.

