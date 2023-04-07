This cuddle bug is great with children of all ages

A lot of dogs and even puppies can get irritated when children pick them up or play with them.

Not our Pet of the Week Tara! She's a cuddle bug who loves children of all ages.

She lives in a foster home with kids, and she lets them hold her and move her around their laps.

Tara will be a lap dog with anyone who lets her. She's a Shar-Pei mix, around four-years-old and loves walks and playing with other dogs too.

She will doze on the couch while you work and is an absolute joy - she brings a smile to the faces of everyone she meets.

Tara recently had eye surgery and is healing nicely. She's current on all vaccinations and is spade and chipped.

If you're interested in adopting her, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.