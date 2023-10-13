This cute boy has the perfect temperament to be trained with perfect puppy manners!

Meet Isaac — he's our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week!

He's a one-year-old poodle pup that is ready to find love at his forever home.

His foster mom says he's still in the puppy biting phase, but focuses on his furry brothers and not on destroying anything else.

He's pretty close to being fully housebroken and responds extremely well to being train.

Isaac wants to have the best puppy manners and is willing to learn.

He's love a fenced-in yard where he could run and play.

He's good with other dogs and kids and is neutered, current on all vaccinations and chipped.

His adoption fee is $400 and you can learn more at hearts4paws.org.

Fosters are also desperately needed, so if you're not ready to adopt, considering being a foster.