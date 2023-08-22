This cute fox takes the stress out of the tooth fairy's job

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 is National Tooth Fairy Day, so naturally we wanted to chat with an expert on the subject.

That's Julie DeForest, a local mom and author.

She has a book out called "The Tooth Fairy's Fox", which takes the stress out of the tooth fairy's job.

The fox came from fairlyland because the tooth fairy needed a little help.

At night, the fox is placed in the kitchen and the fox finds the tooth fairy. In the morning, the fox is back with money in the heart.

She says the fox will help children feel excited to loose teeth and show off their tooth without losing it. They can play with the fox all day.

You can save 30% on a book + fox bundle by using code 'SAVE30' at checkout at lazygnomes.com.