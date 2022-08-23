This cute little fox is a new helper of the Tooth Fairy

Just like The Lazy Gnome helps de-stress the hectic holidays, The Tooth Fairy Fox takes the stress out of the tooth fairy's job.

Julie DeForest is the creator and author of both children's stories.

She joined us to talk more about The Tooth Fairy Fox.

The fox came from fairlyland because the tooth fairy needed a little help.

At night, the fox is placed in the kitchen and the fox finds the tooth fairy. In the morning, the fox is back with money in the heart.

She says the fox will help children feel excited to loose teeth and show off their tooth without losing it. They can play with the fox all day.

