This deaf dog knows some sign language words and is eager to know more

Ryder is a sweet, calm dachshund who is deaf and has adapted to his special needs.

He already has learned a few signs from his foster: Greetings, Yes, and Come! He is smart and will learn quickly if someone is wiling to give him a language to understand.

He would also love a canine friend to help him navigate his new world.

Ryder needs a loving and empathetic family who will help him learn and help him feel secure.

Ryder knows to go potty outside, but needs someone to help him up or down stairs as he has a long body and short little legs.

Ryder is current on vaccinations, is chipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $200.

For more information please visit: hearts4paws.org.