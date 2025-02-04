This dish will be the hit of your Super Bowl party

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's has a recipe that will be the hit of your Super Bowl Party!

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

Ingredients

3 c. shredded or chopped cooked chicken

1 c. Frank's buffalo wing sauce

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 stick butter

1 tbsp. cider vinegar

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ c. shredded cheddar

½ c. shredded mozzarella

4 green onions, chopped

14-15 egg roll wrappers

Water as needed

Oil as needed for frying

Ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping

Directions

1. Add the shredded chicken and green onions to a mixing bowl. Add the buffalo sauce, brown sugar, butter, cider vinegar, and garlic powder to a pot over medium heat. Stir the sauce often until the butter has completely melted into the sauce. Remove from the heat.

2. Pour the sauce over the chicken and onions and mix to combine.

3. Assemble the wontons by adding 1-2 tbsp. of the filling in the center of one of the wonton wrappers. Dip your finger in water and trace the outer edge of the wonton wrapper. With a corner facing you roll over the filling half way, fold the two side corners to the middle to seal the egg roll then roll it completely over. Place the egg roll on a parchment lined sheet pan seam side down while you roll the rest of the egg rolls.

4. Add ¼ inch of oil to a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot add enough rolls not to overcrowd the pan. Cook 2-3 minutes per side until browned all the way around. Hold the cooked rolls on a rack in a sheet pan in a 170 degree oven while you cook the rest.

5. Serve warm with ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping. Enjoy!

You can find everything you need for game day at your local Smith's and find more delicious recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.