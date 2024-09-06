This dog is part pug and part chihuahua, so you'll have the best of both worlds!

Meet Sophie, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week!

She's a sweet girl who has the head of a chihuahua and the body of a pug, complete with that curly tail.

But her attitude is definitely chihuahua, which means she's a little shy at first, but will be your best friend after just a little time.

Sophie loves to give kisses and is good with other dogs, but she will chase cats.

Sophie is spayed, chipped and current on all her vaccinations.

She and other adoptable dogs will be at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024 from 1-4pm.

If you'd like more information on Sophie, please visit: hearts4paws.org.