This drink will perk up your adventure just in time for spring

Maverik is the first place in Utah where you can taste the new Red Bull flavor for spring.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 30, 2021
Maverik is always working with its vendor partners to bring its guests the latest and greatest product offerings first across its 11 western states!

Maverik has been working with Red Bull to introduce a limited-time seasonal flavor that guests can taste first at Maverik, as the exclusive convenience partner in the region – "Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit."

Big Budah got to taste it first at Maverik, in a taste test to see if he can guess which product is which, 1. Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit, 2. Red Bull Energy Drink, 3. Red Bull Sugarfree.

Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit delivers all the benefits of Red Bull Energy Drink with a special summer taste inspired by the delicious exotic fruit dragon fruit and pitaya. The drink's bright magenta color looks gorgeous paired with a summer mocktail.

Maverik guests love energy drinks – Maverik sells enough energy drinks per year to fill 5 Olympic swimming pools = 3.3M gallons = 440 billion ounces!

Visit your local Maverik to crack open a cold can of Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit, while supplies last.

Find more information at maverik.com.

And right now you can enter for a chance to win a $50 Maverik Gift Card in the Fuel Your Spring Adventures Contest celebrating the new Red Bull Summer Edition. Click here for more information.

