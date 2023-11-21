This Easy Roasted Butternut Squash Soup is the perfect addition to Thanksgiving Dinner

Harmons Grocery has been a staple in Utah since first opening as a fruit stand in 1932.

From its handmade artisan breads and gelatos, meticulously curated specialty products, world-renowned cheeses, and thousands of local meats, honey, salt, and other products, Harmons has become an iconic Independent Grocer, now with 20 stores spanning the state.

Now through Thanksgiving, you can participate in Give-a-Gobble Donating is easy, you can donate $5 or $10 in store at any of Harmons 20 locations statewide or on eShop now until the day before Thanksgiving. Harmons is pledging to match donations up to $20,000.

Chef Tyler Crooks from Harmons joined us with a recipe for Easy Roasted Butternut Squash Soup.

Ingredients:



2 ½ - 3 pounds butternut squash, peeled, chunked

½ large yellow onion, chunked

1 small knob peeled ginger, sliced

1 apple, peeled, cored and chunked

1 medium carrot, peeled/chunked

Couple sprigs of fresh thyme

4 tablespoons Extra-virgin olive oil (plus more for serving)

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

4 cups chicken stock (or water), more as needed

1-2 tablespoons (preferably local) honey

Juice of ½ lemon or other acid as needed

Directions:

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 375F. Combine the squash, onion, carrot, ginger, apples, herbs and olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Roast in the oven, uncovered, until the squash doesn't have any resistance when poked with a paring knife. (about 1 to 2 hours)

3. Carefully, transfer pot to the stove top and discard any herb stems. Add the liquid and place over a burner set to medium heat. Stir and scrape up any bits that may have stuck to the bottom during the cooking process.

4. Using an immersion blender (or tabletop) blender the soup until the correct consistency is achieved.

5. Stir in honey and citrus juice to finish and do any final adjustments to the salt/pepper as needed. Serve drizzle with a good glug of high-quality olive oil and freshly group black pepper (crème fraiche optional)

Enjoy this with fresh baked Harmon's bread for something really special.

For more information and recipes, please visit Harmonsgrocery.com.

