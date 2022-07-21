This electric SUV won't give you "range anxiety"

Our "Car Guy" Brian Champagne checked out the Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen's first dedicated, long-range electric SUV.

Strong VW Internet Sales Director Matt Hansen says you can go 250 miles on a full charge.

He says the range isn't the problem, it's range anxiety. So, to ease that, before you consider electric, reset the odometer on your gas burning at the beginning of a busy day to see how far you actually go.

Chances are your trips to work, the grocery store, dry cleaner's, school and back home again isn't the 100 miles like you think it is. Matt says in reality in ends up being about 20 miles or so.

Once you get over that "range anxiety" it's all fun.

The Volkswagen ID.4 has plenty of cargo space, electric door release with good back-seat room and easy to get to fluids up front.

Brian also says it has one of the best turning circles he's ever seen.

