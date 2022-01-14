This English Bulldog is a real attention hog!

English Bulldogs are difficult to find, and our Pet of the Week is a purebred, 2-year-old.

Venus has such a sweet personality. She loves cuddles and lots of love!

She would work best in a home as the only dog because she's an attention hog!

She will need to be in a home with older kids who are used to dogs and who know how to respond dog boundaries.

Venus loves her nightly walks and car rides and her toys.

She is potty trained and will wait by the door to be let out.

This breed of dog can be expensive to own since they are known to have some health problems that need care.

If you want to learn more about Venus, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.