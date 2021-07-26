This European-style deli in Park City started with the perfect charcuterie among friends

The story of Chop Shop Park City and its owners, John Courtney, Chuck Health and Dan Ibach, started with the perfect charcuterie shared among friends.

Chuck and Dan visited a butcher shop and tasting room in Northern California together and decided to bring a true European-style deli to the mountains of Park City.

Chef John was looped in for his expertise and prides himself on knowing each farmer and rancher personally.

Chef John joined us in the kitchen to tell us how to pick the perfect cut of meat.

He also shared his "reverse sear method" for steaks.

Preheat oven 180F

Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper your beef, then place on cookie cooking rack or resting rack on a sheet tray (allowing airflow around the meat, not directly on a cookie sheet)

Bake at 180F for 75 Min

Preheat cast iron pan or grill (10 min before oven finishes)

Sear meat in cast iron or on hot grill

110 seconds per side (rare)

125 seconds per side (m.rare)

135 seconds per side (medium)

Rest Meat for 7 min, then slice

You can find more at chopshopparkcity.com.