This Father's Day one lucky Utah Father will win a smile makeover valued at $45,000!

One lucky Utah dad will win a smile makeover valued at $45,000 for Father's Day.

Dr. David Stubbs joined us in studio to tell us more about the All on 4 Procedure that provides a life-changing smile in one day.

Patients who have dentures or partial dentures, or their teeth are falling apart could have a fixed set of teeth in one day.

Dr. Stubbs says 10 to 20 percent of the population fits into this category of needing a new smile.

If your father, grandfather or role model in your life is in need of a new smile, write a story nominating them at stubbsdental.com/about/giveaways.

Nominations are open now through May 28, 2021. Winners will be announced on June 17, 2021.

You can learn more information about Stubbs Dental and their offices in Layton, Bountiful, Murray and now in Lehi in Thanksgiving Point by visiting stubbsdental.com.