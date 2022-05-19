This female-founded-and-operated snowboard company focuses on solutions for the environment

The women who founded and operate Utah's Niche snowboards are focused on solutions to help the environment for a sport that's all about enjoying the outdoors.

Niche Snowboards are the world's first and only 100 percent environmentally-focused, zero-waste snowboard brand.

Niche Snowboards aims to make snowboards in a more eco-conscious manner, while inspiring other manufacturers to do better for both the planet and the people who build their products.

Recently Niche was announced as one of 10 winners in the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest.

They won a $50,000 grant, a $4,000 FedEx Office credit, website audit and sustainable packaging consultation, among other items.

Niche Snowboards say they plan to use their winnings to develop a recycling/upcycling program to bring their company full service. They are also hoping to improve their packaging to make it more sustainable.

For more information please visit: nichesnowboards.com.