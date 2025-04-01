This female-owned and designed winter apparel brand caters to all sizes, shapes and heights.

Maria Baker says she started snowboarding when she was 31, and quickly realized finding the right apparel that fit was a challenge.

“I want something that fits me better, I kept ripping my pants!" she shared. "I kept getting really frustrated because I’m tall and there would be ankle freezes on me and the more and more I talked to women the problem was still there.”

That frustration turned into the winter outdoor clothing line for women, “Nobody’s Princess", a female-owned and designed outdoor gear company that caters to different sizes, shapes and heights of women.

Maria says her designs are truly inclusive, with sizes from 2 to 4X.

She originally got her funding for "Nobody's Princess" on Kickstarter and her line was backed with over $100,000 worth of pre-sales.

Now you can find her apparel in 40 retail stores in Australia (where Maria is from), New Zealand and Japan and soon-to-be in the United States too. Maria says she's even in talks with store owners in Utah.

And next year a skier with ties to Utah will be wearing “Nobody’s Princess” at the 2026 Winter Olympic games.

Jeanee Crane-Mauzy, a half pipe skier from Utah will be representing the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu due to her French heritage and ties to the Island Nation.

Jeanee will be wearing Maria’s apparel at the games, her uniform and technical clothing.

Maria says she’s on basically every social media platform, but if you want to know more about this female-owned business, a great place to start is nobodysprincess.com.

