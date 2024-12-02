This filmed-in-Utah movie will give you 90s vibes and holidays feels

"Marry Christmas" is a new movie that was 100 percent filmed in Utah.

This romantic comedy will give you 90s vibes because it stars the the Lawrence brothers (Joey, Matthew and Andrew). They'll be at the red carpet premiere, which is in Utah, as well as Brooke Ann Smith, another star from the show.

The movie was written by two-time Olympian and Park City, Utah resident, Kaylin Richardson who says she's always dreamed of writing a movie.

Kaylin told us, "I love Christmas, and the joy and togetherness of the season. I am totally a sucker/lover of a happy ending, maybe now more than ever. Lastly, I adore the classic mixup storyline. I wrote "Mistletoe Mixup", which came out in 2021, and that was such a fun experience that I wanted to do another movie. Then one day during the height of the pandemic it just came to me: I have had so many friends vying for wedding venues to a comic degree, that I thought, what if two brothers, with the same last name, accidentally booked their fiance's dream venue on the same day.

The local premiere will be held at the Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair Mall on December 3, 2024.

But you can also watch it cozied up with your honey or besties because the film is releasing for digital purchase or rental as well on Amazon iTunes, Google Play and others.

The premiere is open to the public, with tickets available for purchase on the Megaplex website.