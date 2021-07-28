This five-day music and cultural gathering takes place across 15 venues in Park City

Find your new favorite song and songwriter at the Park City Song Summit, September 8-12, 2021.

The five-day music and culture gathering takes place in 15 venues across Park City - in rooms sized from 75 to 1,300 people and also at Deer Valley's Outdoor Amphitheater.

The Song Summit presents artists in a variety of ways, from stripped-down acoustic sets on a barstool to plugged-in, full band shows.

The Song Summit is the brainchild of Ben Anderson, who says the Song Summit is different from other festivals, including their Labs. The Labs are a place for conversation between artist and audience, artist to artist, creator to creative.

Take a look at some of the talent participating: Jason Isbell, Reyna Roberts, DJ Logic, David Ramirez, Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers, Josh Kelley, Mavis Staples, Father John Misty, Leslie Jordan, Kamasi Washington, Amanda Shires, Gary Clark Jr., Andrew Bird, Ryan Bingham, Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, and so many more in a variety of formats.

Alicia Stockman is a local singer/songwriter who joined us to perform her song "Halfway to Houston".

You can learn more and get tickets at parkcitysongsummit.com