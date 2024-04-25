This food truck is going to the dogs!

Daniel Cooper is the owner of Yummy Tastes food truck — that caters to dogs.

He says, "I wanted to start this business because I've always wanted to find a way to help animals and I think health is a really big thing, and with good health always means a happy dog."

He prepares all-natural, fresh dog food on the spot in his food truck.

He also offers frozen meals that you can serve as toppers throughout the week.

Yummy Tastes is located at the Good 2 Go Gas Station in Herriman at 5075 Herriman Parkway.

You can follow him on Instagram @Yummytastes_